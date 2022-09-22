Another mass lock up of investors' funds is looming as NTHC struggles to deliver on its financial obligations to investors

Some GH¢400 million of investors' funds have been locked up, which includes GH¢30 million belonging to past and current workers of GOIL

According to reports, NTHC has admitted to the challenges and has said it is in talks with government for a bailout

It has emerged that the National Trust Holding Company (NTHC) is facing a financial meltdown as over GH¢400 million in investors’ funds are threatened.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh show investors, including state-owned institutions, have been storming the NTHC to retrieve their investments but without success.

The NTHC is among the foremost investment banking firms in Ghana. It was established in 1976 under the auspices of the National Investment Bank to serve as a catalyst for the creation of a stock exchange in Ghana.

The NTHC’s core business activities include Securities Trading, Investment Management, Registrar Services, Corporate Finance, and Investment Research.

In addition to these core businesses, NTHC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTHC Properties, develops and sells properties.

NTHC has acted as, and continues to act as Trustees for Governments’ interest in companies since 1979.

According to a report by Joy News, present and retired workers of Ghana Oil (GOIL), who have invested over GH¢30 million with NTHC have their funds locked.

They are threatening legal action against the investment banking firm if it fails to pay them their money.

“The workers, who number about 120, said in an interview that since 2020, NTHC had unilaterally discontinued the investment of the funds in various instruments and had, therefore, stopped the payment of interest to depositors,” the report said.

The management of NTHC has, meanwhile, confirmed indebtedness to the staff of GOIL and other clients.

NTHC has disclosed further that it was in talks with the government for support to clear it obligation to investors.

