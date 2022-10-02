Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asked probing questions about the progress of the fight against illegal mining in Ghana

He said illegal mining, which is rampant in the Ashanti Region, has become a major problem for him

The Asante monarch said it was unfortunate that despite the government's efforts to clamp down on illegal miners they still thrive

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Asante monarch Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has confessed that the activities of illegal miners have become a major problem for him and the minerals-rich areas in his kingdom.

The Otumfuo made the remark when the US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E. Palmer visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Friday, September 30, 2022.

“When you come to galamsey, that is an albatross on my head. It is rather unfortunate that it is happening this way. Ghana was known as the Gold Coast…but during that time it wasn’t like the galamsey that we are talking about now," he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said it is troubling that illegal mining persists despite a special taskforce to clamp it down. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

He added:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“It has gotten to the point where the equipment used…they are don’t care about the environment and all that. But the question is who is in charge of the security in that area?” he quizzed.

He said it was strange that the fight against the destructive practices of illegal mining has not been successful from the district level to the highest level.

“Government set up a military and police [taskforce] to fight them. Why have we not been able to do it?

“If after all the president has done to fight it; even promising to put his presidency on the line but we haven’t been able to stop it then something is wrong somewhere and we must begin to ask questions,” he said.

Illegal Mining: Kwame Sefa Kayi Fears Ghana Is Breeding Rebels As Galamsey Persist

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported Kwame Sefa Kayi has said gun-wielding illegal miners are fast becoming a national security threat.

The popular host of local language morning programme 'Kokrokoo' said illegal miners in Ghana's deep forests pose a threat to the country.

He fears they could degenerate into a rebel group and destabilise a democratically elected government.

His comments follow a viral video of a gun-battle between illegal miners and the anti-illegal mining national taskforce.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh