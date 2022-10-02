Gun-wielding illegal miners are fast becoming a national security threat

Popular host of local language morning programme Kokrokoo has said illegal miners in Ghana's deep forests pose a threat to the country

He fears they could degenerate into a rebel group and destabilise a democratically elected government

His comments follow a viral video of a gun-battle between illegal miners and the anti-illegal mining national taskforce

Popular host of local language morning show programme ‘Kokrokoo’ fears the persistence of illegal mining in minerals-rich parts of Ghana could also breed dangerous rebels.

He said because illegal miners guard their mining concessions and interests with sophisticated weapons, they may be emboldened to attempt to overthrow a democratically elected government someday.

Chinese illegal miners, for instance, are known to protect their illegal mining territories with heavy weapons.

‘Chairman General’, as he is popularly known, wants the government to do more to stamp out activities of illegal miners in the deep recesses of forests and on river beds.

Kwame Sefa Kayi is a popular radio presenter and MC. Source: UGC.

"We are breeding rebels. We are breeding a force that someone could call someday to overthrow government. That is what we are doing and we are just watching," he passed a bleak comment on his programme on Friday.

His comments follow a viral of a shooting incident between the anti-illegal mining taskforce and illegal miners in the Eastern Region.

Police have said 16 persons have been arrested over the incident.

Also, a pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps and a car battery were retrieved.

Police say other suspects on the run will also be arrested.

Galamsey: Video Shows Gun Battle Allegedly Between Taskforce and Illegal Miners

YEN.com.gh previously covered the story of a trending video captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gun fight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the taskforce.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana destroying fresh water bodies and vegetation.

