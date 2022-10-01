The Asantehene has questioned the lack of willpower on the part of the security apparatus and the political leadership to fight galamsey

He adds that despite President Akufo-Addo putting his presidency on the line, the menace is still proceeding unabated

He also said until recently, galamsey had been ongoing in parts of the country for years, yet the environment saw no pollution

The devastating effects of the illegal mining menace have infuriated the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The revered King of the Ashantis, who has time without number, minced no words about the impact of galamsey on the environment, has again highlighted the effects.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, the Asantehene questioned why Ghana as a country is failing in the fight to halt the menace.

Turning his guns on the security and political leadership, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, "the question is who is in control of the security around the area. From the district level to the highest level. We are all talking about galamsey.... Why have we not been able to stop it? Why?"

He also touched on President Nana Akufo-Addo's promise of putting his presidency on the line during the height of the war against the illegal mining menace.

"We should have brought finality to this issue by now. The President had even put his presidency on the line, and yet this is going on. To me, something is wrong somewhere."

Galamsey has been a major source of headache after the country's water bodies began bearing the brunt of its impact. The rivers and lakes, which used to be crystal clear and a source of drinking for communities, have now taken over a brown colour due to the heavy metals used to mine and extract the gold.

In a bid to halt the practice, the government has put in place numerous interventions, including waging a war against the menace through the setting of taskforces. But experts say the interventions have largely been unsuccessful as the illegal mining activities continue.

Call Out People Who Engage In Galamsey Since You Know Them – Otumfuo To Gov't

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene had underscored the need for stakeholders to be truthful in the fight against illegal small-scale mining in the country.

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu said the government should muster the courage to call out people involved in the act of illegal mining since they are known.

