Kiki, a young lady who studies at the Methodist University in Tema has made history

The student has emerged as the first ever winner of Ghana's Strongest Woman Title by TV3 Ghana

Kiki whose real name is Doris Nartey beat three other competitors in the finals to grab the title

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Doris Nartey, a student popularly known as Kiki from the Methodist University Tema Campus, has become the first ever woman to receive the title as Ghana's Strongest Woman.

The contest that was organized by TV3 Ghana was highly competitive particularly in the finals as Doris was able to win by just a slim margin of three points.

Victoria Agbeyeye who was the first-runner up, accrued a total of 92 points while Doris, the winner, was able to gather 95 points in total.

Photos of Doris Nartey the winner of Ghana's Strongest Woman Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Facebook

After winning, Doris was filled with so much joy but acknowledged that she could not have achieved the feat without the supportive system she had.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I thank my lecturers, coaches, TV3, friends and my family for all the support. Thank you to Methodist University as well. Combining lectures with this competition has not been easy but I was able to make it with their support," she said.

Top reactions from Ghanaians online

Lots of netizens who were impressed by Doris' performance expressed their views openly. Below were some of their thoughts.

@surface1Z72 replying to @tv3_ghana indicated:

Where is her husband? I want to see his face for something

@Bryian_gates replying to @tv3_ghana mentioned:

A very dedicated and humble hard working lady... She deserve it by all standards. Congratulations little Kiki

@domie_emmanuel replying to @tv3_ghana stated:

Well deserved.

Super strong Doris Nartey Pulls A Heavy Toyota Hilux Truck

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Doris captured the hearts and attention of many Ghanaians with the brute force and sheer strength she showed.

Doris Nartey was strapped to a huge Toyota Hilux, which weighed over 2000kg, and the strong woman pulled it across the sandy pitch effortlessly while a large crowd looked on in amazement. Doris got to the finish line while barely breaking a sweat.

A video of the wonderful moment circulated across social media. Many Ghanaians reacted to the video, expressing surprise at a woman possessing such strength.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh