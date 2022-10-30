A Nigerian content creator shared some cultural shocks she experienced when she first moved to Ghana

One of the things she said was that Ghanaians added "please" to every statement they made, even if it was an insult

Several netizens on social media admitted to her experiences, adding that Ghanaians are a special group of people

A Nigerian content creator, @maraji_, shared on TikTok some of her experiences while visiting Ghana for the first time. Several netizens confessed that her experiences were true, saying that Ghanaians are one of a kind.

Nigerian woman shares cultural shock she experienced in Ghana. Photo credit: @maraji

The first thing the TikToker said was that Ghanaians added"please to every statement they made, even if it was an insult. Many admitted that it was an uncommon attribute which is peculiar to Ghanaians.

She added that Ghanaians ate eggs with everything, even foods meant to be swallowed, like banku and fufu. The Nigerian TikToker named eight other things that surprised her about Ghanaians. She had only nice things to say about Ghana, making several Ghanaians react favourably to the video.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Ella Ben said:

You have really studied us paaa

Leke Aro commented:

Already speaking like a Ghanaian

September Khid advised:

Allow us to speak our local dialect with English, after all we are in our own country, so far as the other person understands it's no problem

Andelinah White added:

So true...I can't stop saying please

Britney Spearz ⛈ said:

You forgot “Chale!” , I can’t go two seconds without hearing it

Dee saint opined:

You’ve said it all. I lived some months in Ghana. I almost ran mad because of please . They are very organized and law abiding.

sammy_mama commented:

I am married to a Ghanaian, the day I went to visit my mother-in-law, I was given semo and fresh pepper with both fried and boil egg.

