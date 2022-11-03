An American TikToker, @thatbougieauntie, has flaunted her gorgeous luxury home in Ghana, which excited several netizens

She took her followers on a virtual tour of the property, showing its features, such as the compound, swimming pool, ultramodern kitchen and others

Many netizens on social media congratulated the TikToker and wished her continued success in the future

TikTok user @thatbougieauntie has impressed several netizens on social media by flaunting her luxury apartment in Ghana. The video she posted showed the home's impressive features, such as the swimming pool, kitchen, living area, balcony and others.

American TikToker tours her luxury apartment in Ghana. Photo credit: @thatbougieauntie

Source: UGC

Several netizens commented about their wish to have a similar home in Ghana where they can stay when they visit the country. Others were asking how much it would cost to build a similar home.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Warlord said:

Don't show too much, sister. Those haters are still around. As far as they know, we sleep in and ride

user465789753599 asked:

Can you visit in December?? I can bring Waakye and bofrot

Bobethebaddest enquired:

Love this. How did you find it? I want to travel next year but am overwhelmed by the accommodation situation. Thank you

Professionally Sweet commented:

I’ll come and stay with you

Alopages added:

Do you need someone to take care of the house for you when you are not in Ghana??? Halla me then

Shamsudeen wanted to know:

Blessings to sister, may you continue to be blessed . How much money do I need to buy a house like this?

Source: YEN.com.gh