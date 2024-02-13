Ankobeahene of Begoro faces possible destoolment following his alleged endorsement of the NDC's John Mahama.

He will appear before the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on February 19, 2024.

Chiefs have been cautioned against endorsing political candidates ahead of the December polls.

Ankobeahene of Begoro, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, has been accused of allegedly endorsing the National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama during the flagbearer’s engagement with traditional leaders on his regional tour.

The accusation has been followed by a summons from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council where the Ankobeahene is expected to appear on February 19, 2024, to face trial.

This was after a petition signed by Otweresohene Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, and Okyeame Owusu, accusing Nana Owiredu Agyarko of engaging in was presented to the Akyem Abuakwa Council.

According to the petitioners, the Ankobeahene had made explicit remarks suggesting Begoro's full support for the presidential ambitions of John Mahama.

The petition also alleged that Nana Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II had purported that Nananom had invoked the gods against the New Patriotic Party’s Breaking the 8 mantra and further cautioned the indigenes to remain vigilant against any vote-rigging agenda by the government.

The petitioners are among other things, seeking an order of destoolment of the Ankobeahene of Begoro, and an unqualified apology from Nana Owiredu Agyarko Minta II if found liable.

Otumfuo destools chief over the double sale of land

Meanwhile, in the Ashanti Region, earlier reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had destooled the chief of Kwapra, Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani.

He was found guilty of engaging in the double sale of lands and violating Asanteman’s great oath.

The Asantehene also recounted past grievances against Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani including the latter’s sale of the Asantehene's land without delivering the agreed-upon payment.

Several of Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani's sub-chiefs were also destooled for failing to give him wise counsel.

The Asantehene has been cracking the whip hard on his chiefs following an increase in illegal mining activities in the area and several other issues including the double sale of lands and tampering with the Asanteman's customs.

