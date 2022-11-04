A disgruntled lady has expressed her displeasure over the working conditions abroad and how it negatively impacts her.

She has also admonished Ghanaians to reorient their mindset about persons living abroad, adding that things are not as they appear.

The TikToker revealed that although she was sick and needed medical attention, staying home with that excuse would come with repercussions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian woman living abroad has complained bitterly in a TikTok video about the stress and hustle she goes through daily to make a living.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a visibly unhappy @yeboaa47 venting out her frustration about going to work despite being seriously sick.

In the video, the TikToker who recorded herself walking at a fast pace told Ghanaians that life as a foreigner in another country is not as rosy as many have been made to believe.

Young lady rants about bad working conditions Photo credit: @yeboaa47/TikTok; GCShutter via GettyImages

Source: UGC

Her confession has generated mixed reactions, with many urging her to return to Ghana, whereas others have told her to cheer herself up and keep working hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As of the time of writing the report, the video had raked in more than 39,000 likes and 800 comments.

What people in Ghana are saying about life abroad in reaction to the video

@poppp296 wrote:

“come see how we lazy in Ghana, the weather changes becomes cloudy pɛ no work”

@amadusamba said:

“you have to know what is the reason you travel”

@gyan solomon added:

“sorry my sister you will be okay”

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man currently living in France also bemoaned the hardships he is facing.

The video shared by @jjamarboye_GH on Twitter showed the man complaining that the pack of food he used to buy had increased from 5euros to 7.5euros.

He lamented that the cost of the food wasn't favourable as his salary had not been increased.

In a related development, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said traders who slap huge margins on the prices of their goods to beat down the effects of market uncertainties are doing the nation a great disservice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh