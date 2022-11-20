The controversies surrounding Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World doesn't seem to want to end

Shortly after the country's U-turn decision to ban the sale of beer at the stadia gripped the world, another issue has cropped up

The country has been criticised by football fans who have arrived in the Middle Eastern country for providing substandard accommodation at an exorbitant cost per night's stay

Hours to the start of the “beautiful game” in Qatar, the controversies that have dogged the host nation persists as fans slam the over GH¢3,000 a night room at the fan village.

Fans say the rooms at the Rawdat Al Jahhaniya fan village are nothing but small metal containers with poor ventilation, hence makes the cost per night a rip-off.

According to a report by the Daily Mail UK, some football fans who will be staying at the facility say the rooms are the “size of a shoebox with glorious views of rubble and rubbish”.

“Inside the cabins, tiny air-conditioning units can't cool the space during the day and rattle too loudly at night,” the report said.

A Welsh fan told the UK tabloid that he expected the Qataris to do better at providing accommodation during the World Cup fiesta.

“There is no room to move or to store your luggage. A tiny table can just about hold a bowl of cornflakes,” the Welsh fan who was not named lamented.

An estimated one million football fans will converge in Qatar, a tiny state with a small population, from Sunday, November 20 to December 18.

Controversies That Qatar’s Hosting Of The World Tournament Has Created

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Qatar’s decision to host the 2022 Fifa World Cup from November 20 to December 18, has stirred massive controversy.

Since 12 years ago when Fifa announced that the Gulf nation will host the biggest soccer fiesta, issues about the country’s human rights, immigration laws and poor conditions for workers have come to the fore.

For instance Qatar's strict laws against alcohol has been tipped as major factor that could stifle World cup atmosphere.

Although consumption of alcohol bought from authorised suppliers is legal, drinking of alcohol in public is strictly prohibited and punishable by law in Qatar.

Two days to the start of the the tourney, Qatar banned beer sales at and around its World Cup stadiums in what has been described as a dramatic U-turn.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” a statement from FIFA said.

