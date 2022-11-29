Some Ghanaians in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been arrested in the host country for reselling match tickets

According to Ghana's sports minister Mustapha Ussif, the unspecified number of Ghanaian citizens have already been processed for court

The minister has urged Ghanaian supporters in Qatar not to resell match tickets because Qatari police have set spies to arrest people doing that

It has emerged that some Ghanaians at the ongoing FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar are facing criminal charges.

According to Ghana’s ministry of youth and sports the an identified number of Ghanaians are in trouble with Qatari police for reselling FIFA World Cup tickets.

Sports minister Mustapha Ussif has said Qatari police are on the look out for more people reselling tickets at hiked up prices.

“The Police and the various agencies are always at the stadiums monitoring things, we have toiled to get you tickets, we don’t want any of you to go out and sell the tickets we have given you,” the minister told a group of Ghanaian soccer fans in the Arab country.

According to a Joy News report, the minister made the comments when he met with Ghanaians supporters at their base Doha, Almadaen Complex.

“So far, the authorities have arrested some people and taken them to court, they have sent the evidence to the Ambassador, we don’t want anybody to fall into this.

“We are appealing to you not to get yourselves involved in acts like that. We will work to make sure you all get tickets to the stadium, but once you have it, protect it; don’t lose it for someone to pick it up to go and sell,” he warned.

Last week, unconfirmed reports suggested that Qatari police arrested some football fans for buying match tickets cheaper and reselling them between $200 and $300.

