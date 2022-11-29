Ken Agyapong has said come what may, he will lead the NPP into the 2024 elections

Speaking to traders in Kumasi, the NPP's strongest base, he said he was confident of retaining the presidency for the NPP if he wins the primaries

He promised to fix some 200 broken street lamps in the market area to improve security

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Maverick legislator Ken Agyapong has vowed to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections.

It is not clear why the Assin Central Member of Parliament is so confident about beating favourites like vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and trade minister Alan Kyerematen but he says he will lead the party to victory in 2024.

L-R: Assin Central MP Ken Agyapon and a random photo of an excited market woman. Source: UGC/@Hon.ken.ohene.agyapongg, Adom News.

Source: UGC

Addressing a group of ecstatic traders in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, he said with him, there is hope for the party. The women were excited to see the popular legislator.

“There is hope, let’s keep hope alive. I will consult with all relevant stakeholders to see how best we can help you. When I come to a place like this, I try to avoid politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“But I am being told to share my aim for this visit. All I am saying is that, come 2024, I will lead the NPP,” he said.

His passionate statement triggered sporadic applause from the traders gathered at the market.

Ken Agyapong promised to erect streetlights and poles in the market to improve security in the area.

He told the ecstatic market women that he will investigate allegations MASLOC loans have not reached them.

“Leaders have come and gone, none of them had a mother who was a trader. My mother sold things at Okaishie.

“I know your struggles and how you suffer to cater for your children, so I am a product of trading and of the street. So, I will do all it takes to protect the interest of women,” he promised.

Some traders promised to support his bid to lead the governing NPP.

Ken Agyapong: Presidential Aspirant Donates $100,000 To Ghana Armed Forces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the presidential aspirant donated $100,000 to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to train doctors for the 37 Military Hospital.

The doctors and other medical personnel will be trained in India to manage the hospital's cardiothoracic department, which he is also constructing.

The donation was received by Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff. He commended the philanthropic MP for his unwavering assistance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh