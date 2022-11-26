Some pretty Ghanaian ladies abroad have sent a strong warning to Nigerians and folks from other countries trolling Ghana after 3: 2 defeat to Portugal

The gorgeous ladies made a video praising the Black Stars and said they did well regardless of the loss

The video sparked reactions from many Africans as they dropped interesting replies to the beautiful ladies

Two pretty Ghanaian ladies living abroad have sent out a warning to neighbouring African countries after Ghana's 3: 2 defeat to Portugal.

Some peeps who did not want to see the Black Stars win took to social media to troll them after the defeat.

This did not sit well with the beautiful girls. They condemned citizens of other African countries for making fun of Ghanaians. Stating that Africans whose countries could not qualify for the tournament had no place making fun of the Black Stars.

The proud and patriotic ladies rocked Ghanain colours in the video and rained praises on the Black Stars players, noting that they performed well regardless of the disappointing result.

Ghana's fixture vs Portugal was their first Group H match, and they gallantly took the game to the Portuguese. Dede Ayew scored Ghana's equalizer shortly after Christiano Ronaldo converted a spot kick.

The Portuguese scored again through Jao Felix in the 78th minute. They followed up with a 3rd goal, and Ghana reduced the deficit with a second goal.

Pretty Ghanaian Ladies' Warning Spark Reactions

Ella123 agreed with them:

EXCATLY!! HELLOOO IT WAS 3:2 AGAINT *PORTUGAL* am still proud. We have really improved. Just need to make sure Jordan Ayew doesn't play next time

SDBZ86 was jubilant:

Thank you Ronaldo...Suiiiiii

Gee said:

Ahhhh louderrr for the people in the backkk!!!!!

Selfielomona, a Nigerian, said:

You guys should win the cup first b4 capping

