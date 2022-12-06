Ghana is poised to roll out a programme that will remove the human factor in the collection of road tolls on major highways

Roads minister has announced plans by the government to remove the human factor in the collection of road tolls when it is introduced in 2023.

Kwesi Amoako-Atta has said toll collection on major highways in Ghana after the reimplementation will be only through electronic means.

Amoako-Atta said modern highways in the offing will come with state-of-art electronic tolling facilities.

“If it has to come, it will be done electronically,” he stressed.

He also announced that the new tolls will be higher to enable the Ministry of Roads and Highways to get money to build better roads.

He said current estimates show that the state stands to collect only GH¢78 million, which is not much for anticipated road projects.

“That amount of money cannot even build 10km of road. We were paying the lowest toll in the whole world. Meanwhile, we want excellent and good roads in our country.

“We want good things, we must be prepared to pay for more. We will no longer be paying the 50 pesewas and GH¢1,” he said.

Finance Minister Announces Partial Return Of Road Tolls After One-Year Break

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that in July this year, finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced the return of road tolls on some selected roads in the country after a bold decision last year to scrap them.

While presenting the 2022 midyear budget review to Parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022, Ofori-Atta said the tolls will be re-introduced on selected roads under a Public Private Partnership deal.

"Under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Public Private Partnership (PPP) programme for road infrastructure, the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) Accra – Tema Motorway and Extension PPP Project (27.7km) is at the procurement stage. Site works are expected to commence in September 2022," he told Parliament.

