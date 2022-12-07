Some angry customers whose SIM cards have been blocked have begun venting their frustrations

The customers have besieged offices of telecoms in a bid to get their numbers and MoMo accounts functional once again

This comes after their SIM cards were deactivated following the November 30, 2022, deadline issued by the Ministry of Communications

Angry and frustrated people have begun massing up at the offices of telecommunications in the country.

The customers are upset that their SIM cards and Momo accounts have been deactivated since last Thursday.

Chaotic scenes at the SIM card registration centres Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

SIM Card Registration: Customers Lament They're Unable To Access Services Despite Registering Their Numbers

According to them, for close to a week now, they have been unable to access any of the services from their telecoms which has left them very worried.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some of them were seen casting vituperations and aspersions at officials who had been detailed to explain issues to them.

Those calming words, which were supposed to assure them, infuriated them, leading some workers of telecoms to lock themselves in their offices and call for police intervention.

SIM Card Registration: Angry Customers Besiege MTN Offices

The Ghana News Agency, in a report, said as of 9 am, the MTN office at Darkuman in Accra was crowded with customers who had been there as early as 1 am demanding it to be opened to them.

“If it was not for mischief they would have opened the office before 9 am but it is over 10 am and they have not opened the office,” she said.

Another young customer said they had been informed that nothing could be done about their blocked SIMs.

The blockage of SIMs comes after the expiration of a directive by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for all unregistered SIM cards to be deactivated by November 30, 2022.

The SIM card re-registration exercise forms part of measures to reduce SIM-related fraud in the country.

SIM Card Registration: Sam George Slams Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's 'Uninformed' Policy, Says She's Unfit For Office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, criticised the recent position by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to deactivate all unregistered SIM cards.

According to him, that policy position by the Minister is not just uninformed and illegal but shows she's not fit for the office she occupies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh