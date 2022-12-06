A Ghanaian YouTuber, Allie. Ms took to her YouTube channel to show students of the University of Ghana how they can land the perfect accommodation

She confessed that finding accommodation in and around the University could be a tedious process but not impossible

Several netizens were impressed by the nuggets of wisdom she shared and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

YouTuber Allie. Ms took to her YouTube channel to help solve the headache that most tertiary students of the University of Ghana, Legon, face - finding a decent place to stay. She explained that finding accommodation around the campus is difficult but not impossible.

YouTuber shares advice with students looking for accommodation at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: Allie. Ms

Source: UGC

She mentioned the names of the private hostels on the University of Ghana campus, such as Pentagon, Bani, Evandy and TF, and also talked about the type of rooms they offered.

For the public halls in the University, she advised students to have a budget of anywhere between GH₵2,000 to GH₵4,000 to stand a chance of getting a place to stay. The YouTuber took time off to give details about the various accommodation types for people to decide which one suits them best.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the YouTuber's advice on accommodation at the University of Ghana

Several netizens were thankful to the YouTuber and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

@Thealliems04 said:

Hi bestie, just thought to update you guys on the prices. The prices of the hostels have changed drastically, and it’s really crazy. A price change of a thousand cedis and more for almost all private hostels. There’s definitely been an increase in the traditional hostels too. Check the school website and the websites of the individual hostels for the prices.

@itsohenewaa1673 added:

Pent Hall doesn't have any of those issues. There is light 24/7, it's not noisy at all, and the water system is okay. However, it goes off on Friday evenings but comes back on Saturday mornings.

@angelicanowells6068 commented

Never come to Evandy. You will regret it. I tell you!

African-American Man Shares Advice With People Who Want To Rent A House In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an African-American YouTuber, Tim Swain, took time off to advise people who wanted to rent in Ghana. He stated three critical questions people need to ask to get the most incredible prices and not regret their choices. Several internet users thanked him for his timely assistance in the comments and also used the chance to ask him questions about renting in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh