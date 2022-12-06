Former president John Kufuor has said presidents are like coaches and must sack non-performing appointees without fear or favour

He said during his time, he did not reshuffle his appointees just for the sake of it but to ensure the progress of his administration

His advice on good governance is coming not long after president Akufo-Addo rejected calls to reshuffle his ministers

Former president John Kufour has shared some valuable insights into how a president of Ghana can excel at governance with respect to how he manages his appointees.

He told governance think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) during an interaction that has been captured on video that a president must strive for efficiency by reshuffling ministers without fear or favour.

John Kufuor was president of Ghana between 2000 and 2008. Nana Akufo-Addo was a member of Kufuor's cabinet.

A timely reshuffle, he said, would ensure that there are always fresh ideas that would spur the progress of the government.

“I didn’t reshuffle just for the frequency of it; no. The president’s role is like the coach; not just a team leader. You have to know what your ministers are doing: whether they are being positive or whether they’re just being average when you expect more from them.

"And you should have the courage to say you don’t belong here, go there, or perhaps sit aside and that thing should not be seasonal; it should be continuous," he made the comments in

According to a Joy News report, the president of Ghana between 2000 and 2008, made the comments when the IEA visited him at his residence in Peduase on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Kufuor's two-term administration has been touted among the best in the Fourth Republic.

In 2011, the former president received the 2011 World Food Prize, along with Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

John Agyekum Kufuor was recognised by the World Food Prize for his personal commitment and visionary leadership while serving as the president of Ghana.

Ex-president Kufuor is also praised highly for creating and implementing policies to alleviate hunger and poverty.

Akufo-Addo Rejects Calls To Reshuffle His Appointees, Says They Are Doing Well

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that president Nana Akufo-Addo has rejected calls by a section of Ghanaians and some governance experts to reshuffle his appointees who are not delivering on their mandates.

The president said none of his ministers and other appointees would be fired because they meet his expectations.

Akufo-Addo expressed concerns during an radio interview in Tamale in August 2022 that his government would be destabilised if he reshuffles his ministers.

But some members of the Majority, that is MPs affiliated to the president's party, have been threatening to boycott government business if he fails to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta. The MPs say Ofori-Atta has been incompetent.

