The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has launched a scathing attack on the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation's recent directive to deactivate all unregistered SIMs in the country

Sam George says that the posturing of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is uninformed and retrogressive and makes her unfit for office

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Communications Committee of Parliament also questioned the basis for such a general conclusion that all those who have not completed the stage 2 registration are recalcitrant

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has criticised the recent position by Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to deactivate all unregistered SIM cards.

According to him, that policy position by the Minister is not just uninformed and illegal but shows she's not fit for the office she occupies.

L-R: Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Image Credit: Sam Dzata George Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: All SIM Cards That Have Finished Only First Step Of SIM Registration Will Be Blocked

This follows Ursula's order that all SIM cards that have finished the first step of the registration process but haven't finished the second phase be barred from using data services starting on November 20, 2022, and permanently cancelled starting on November 30, 2022.

Sam George, however, questioned the rationale behind such a broad generalization that all those who have not finished the stage 2 registration are stubborn in a sharply worded remark.

Sam George: Ursula's "Unintelligent" Directive To Deactivate All Unregistered SIMs Makes Her Unfit For Office

He said that is the most unintelligent reasoning he has heard Ursula espouse during what he described as her rather unimpressive stint as minister.

He explained that some individuals who had completed stage 1 registration had misplaced their Ghana Cards, hence their inability to complete stage 2 at a Telco Office.

He added that these persons have had to go and apply for replacement cards at the NIA, but the challenges have stalled their ability to lay hands at the cards.

Sam George: Ningo-Prampram MP Insists Voter ID Will Be Used For SIM Card Re-Registration Exercise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George had insisted that the Voter’s ID card would be included as a source of verification in the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to him, the Communications and Digitalisation Ministry and the regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA), held engagements with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to accept the ID Card as proof of identification.

