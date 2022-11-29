A former MP for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is lamenting the level of wealth accumulation by some current government appointees

Edward Ennin expressed worry about the quest for personal wealth over the development and well-being of Ghana and its citizens

He also added that some of the current ministers who are now millionaires used to be paupers and begged for GH¢100

Edward Ennin, a former Member of Parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Obuasi East constituency, has lamented the level of wealth accumulation by some current government appointees.

According to him, the quest for personal and material wealth over the development and well-being of Ghana and its citizens is worrying.

L-R: Former NPP MP Edward Ennin and some current Ministers

Source: Facebook

Edward Ennin: Some Of The Current Ministers Who Are Millionaires Used To Be Paupers

Speaking to Accra-based Okay FM, Ennin said the monetization of politics has made it very unattractive to people like him.

He added that some of the current ministers who used to be paupers have now attained millionaire status.

“There are so many of them who are ministers today that I know very well. A lot of them used to come around when we were in parliament those days. They will follow you all around for even GH¢100 but today they are millionaires. I look at that and ask myself if it is the same politics we used to do. Levels don change now,” he said.

The former MP also noted that politicians who amass wealth through dubious means tend to lose it all when they exit power.

Source: YEN.com.gh