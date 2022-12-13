The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) says transport fares are not going down anytime soon

The Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU says they will only reduce fares if fuel gets to GH¢10 per litre

This comes on the back of agitations by a section of the populace who want fares slashed after fuel prices went down for the second time

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated emphatically that transport fares will not go down anytime soon.

According to the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Imoro, the hikes in fares will not be reduced despite the reduction in fuel prices.

A shot of a bus conductor shouting for passengers and a cross-section of the Ghanaian populace Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

GPRTU: Current Fuel Reductions Do Not Reflect Gap In Fuel Margins

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM on the back of agitations for transport fares to be slashed, Abass said the current reductions at fuel pumps do not reflect the gap in the fuel margins by which they shot up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He explained that the reduction notwithstanding, prices of spare parts and lubricants have also been increased, hence any current reduction in fares is virtually impossible.

We'll Only Reduce Transport Fares If Fuel Prices Drop To At Least GH¢10 Per Litre

He also added that transport fares will only go down if there is a further reduction in fuel prices to at least GH¢10 per litre.

“The margin is very bad but cannot be reduced till we recover all. We just cannot do that so let them reduce further at least if we get to around ¢10 per litre which of course is quite reasonable for us to take something out,” he said.

Transport fares saw a corresponding increase after fuel prices skyrocketed some months ago.

With Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reducing their petroleum prices for the second time in a matter of weeks, there have been agitations from a section of the populace for transport fares to be reduced as well.

Fuel Prices: Petrol, Diesel To Be Reduced By 10% For Second Consecutive Period

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that prices of petroleum products are expected to be reduced by some 10% in the next pricing window.

This is according to projections by the Institute of Energy Security (IES) which says prices of petrol and diesel will go down between 10% and 8% from Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The energy think-tank also added that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) would remain stable due to the current cedi’s depreciation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh