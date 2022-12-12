The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has asked its customers to do well to stock up enough power to last them during Christmas and beyond

The power distributor says its outlet vendors are very likely to break for the Christmas holidays in the coming days

The PRO of the ECG says customers can calculate how much power they would need and buy in excess to avoid being plunged into the dark during the festive season

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has told customers using prepaid metres to buy enough electricity to last them throughout the Christmas holidays.

Public Relations Officer of ECG, William Boateng has said it is likely that prepaid metre users may not get power to buy during the festive holidays as many power vendors will break for the holidays.

“Those of our customers who use prepaid meters should try and buy enough for their home this Christmas and after,” he said.

Stock photo of a hand holding high denominations of the Ghana cedi notes and a prepaid metre.

Source: Getty Images

He told Kumasi-based Abusua FM that it is best that customers do not buy only a little power with the hope of buying more during Christmas.

"That will cause discomfort because we will all go for Christmas break. Those who will be available for sales will be few,” he said.

He added:

“You know how much you consume so do well to buy enough otherwise these vendors may not open their shops for you to purchase power during the festive season. You may also have to join long queues at our various offices which will bring inconveniences."

ECG Prepaid System Hit With Nationwide Challenge In September 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story it got very dark in the homes of some prepaid metre users living in Accra, Kumasi and many other heavily populated areas in September this year.

This is because ECG's prepaid metering system failure persisted for many weeks. The ECG announced that it was working round the clock the fix the problem.

Consumers of electricity in the affected areas said they were unable to load power credits onto their prepaid metres.

Apart from Accra and Kumasi, other areas affected by the system's failure included the Volta Region, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo.

Source: YEN.com.gh