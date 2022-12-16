Nana Akufo-Addo's recent allegation that Burkina Faso had engaged Russian-backed Wagner to fight Islamist terrorists has piqued the Burkina Faso junta

They have summoned Ghana's ambassador to the country for talks but it is not yet clear what was discussed

The military junta told Akufo-Addo in a statement that he could have contacted them to get the right information

Military junta in Burkina Faso have expressed disapproval with comments by president Nana Akufo-Addo bordering on the security of the two countries.

The military junta summoned Ghana's envoy to Burkina Faso to explain why Akufo-Addo told the whole world in the United States that they had engaged controversial Russian mercenaries, Wagner, to fight insurgents.

According to Reuters, a statement issued by the junta after the meeting with the ambassador said it "disapproved" of the statements made by Akufo-Addo.

"Ghana could have undertaken exchanges with the Burkinabe authorities on the security issue in order to have the right information," the statement said.

Burkina Faso did not deny or confirm any deal with Wagner to fight Islamist terrorists.

How Akufo-Addo Disclosed Burkina Faso's Alleged Engagement of Wagner

Akufo-Addo told the international press on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries.

"Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo said the issue presented a viable national security threat for Ghana. Wagner has been engaged by Mali to help fight the Islamist militants.

Burkina Faso's junior officers, led by 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traore, in September 2022. ousted the military regime that had previously overthrew a democratically elected president, eight months prior.

Traore and his men said their leader at the time Paul Henri Damiba, was no longer able to secure the country from mounting Islamic insurgency.

