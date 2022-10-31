A suspected Boko Haram jihadist, Hassan Husein, has been arrested in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital

He was arrested after two suspected Burkina Faso rebels were picked up on Sunday

The security personnel raided the hideout of Hassan and arrested in their attempt to find and arrest more rebels

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana’s security forces have arrested a suspected fighter of the jihadist group Boko Haram in Ghana.

Reports being monitored by YEN.com.gh on various media outlets suggest that the suspect, Hassan Hussein, was arrested on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

One report by Adom News explains that the jihadist was arrested in the Upper East Region capital, Bolgatanga, by a joint team of military, police and immigration personnel.

Jihadist groups, especially Boko Haram, have terrorised the West African sub-region. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The report said Hassan Hussein was arrested after the earlier of two suspected rebels from Burkina Faso.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two unidentified suspected rebels were picked up by immigration personnel at Nasia in the Mamprusi West Municipality of the North East Region.

The rebels are said to be on their way to mine in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

“They were found in a bus that had been stopped for the routine checks by the immigration officers at the Nasia barrier,” the news media quoted a senior regional security personnel.

Husein was arrested after security forces raided his hideout as part of efforts to fish out more rebels. He was arrested with a gunshot wound.

Hassan Husein has confessed to having fought for Boko Haram.

The three suspects have been transferred to Accra for interrogation.

Flagstaff House is a dangerous place for Nana Addo - Security analyst warns

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that a security analyst has argued that the seat of the Jubilee House is a very dangerous place for the president to stay in.

Adib Saani, who belongs to the JatiKay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building said the seat of the presidency, which is located at the heart of Accra and also a few meters away from the Kotoka International Airport, shares walls with embassies and other residential areas.

The security analyst believes this could facilitate spying activities from these embassies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh