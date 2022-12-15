Former President John Dramani Mahama has brokered a peace deal between two top NDC National Executives

The two, Sammy Gyamfi (National Communications Officer) and George Opare Addo (National Youth Organiser) had been at each other’s throats after the just-ended 10th National Youth and Women’s conference

Mahama in his admonishing to the two said their public rants serve as a distraction from the hardship imposed on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo-led government

The 2020 presidential candidate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has brokered a peace deal between two top National Executives of the party.

The two, Sammy Gyamfi (National Communications Officer) and George Opare Addo (National Youth Organiser) had been at each other’s throats in recent times after the just-ended 10th National Youth and Women’s conference.

L-R: John Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi and another picture of him and George Opare Addo @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama Reaches Agreement With Sammy Gyamfi and Opare Addo For Current Hostilities To Be Halted

In separate meetings between him and the two officers, Mahama said an agreement has been reached for the current hostilities to be halted.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Taking to his Facebook page to announce that decision, he said their public rants serve as a distraction from the hardship imposed on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

That post has since garnered 9.9K likes and 2.5K comments with netizens lauding the leadership shown by the former president.

Kirani Bere Issah:

JM THE PACESETTER, JM THE PEOPLE'S MAN, JM THE PEACEMAKER, JM AKPE KAKAKAA

Isaac Gavi Badu

Very commendable, thank you so much his excellency for this move…what this two(2) gentleman were doing was very dangerous which may undermine the sanctity of the party. Thank you sir

Alhassan Abdulai

That's very fantastic move, we us the supporters love your leadership, please keep the unity up to express the good name of our beloved party. Maturity has been demonstrated and we are behind you whatever you think will tenish the image of our party don't allow it to happen. We should fight external but not internal, 2024 is the year of fight but not now.

Karley Maxwell Choco

I never doubted your leadership since you became the MP for Bole Bamboi Constituency where I currently serve a Constituency Deputy Youth Organizer. You are indeed a great leader who loves Peace, Unity and Development. God is in the details. Ghana will surely work again under John Dramani Mahama.

NDC Congress Fallouts: Deep Cracks Emerge As Sammy Gyamfi Dares George Opare Addo To Bring It On

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that deep cracks had begun emerging in the NDC.

The infighting which was expected to die down with the just-ended 10th National Youth and Women’s Conference has gone up a notch higher.

The rift between the two is said to have occurred after Sammy Gyamfi openly chose and campaigned for Brogya Genfi over the incumbent national youth organizer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh