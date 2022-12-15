Akufo-Addo has been slammed for asking African leaders to stop begging at a time Ghana was begging for a loan from the IMF

Shehu Sani says Nana Akufo-Addo seems to be receiving the IMF aid with his left while using his right hand to advice against begging

The tweet by the former Nigerian senator on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 has received thousands of reactions on Twitter

A former Nigerian senator has slammed a recent appeal by Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo to African leaders against begging.

Shehu Sani thinks the timing of Akufo-Addo’s admonishment is curious because it coincides with Ghana’s request for an Extended Credit Facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

L-R: Shehu Sani is President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Twitter/@ShehuSani, Getty Images.

Sani took to Twitter to make a now-viral comment that suggests that the president was being a hypocrite.

“Ghana’s President is collecting IMF loan with the right hand and using the left hand to warn African Governments against begging the west for money,” he tweeted.

Shehu Sani is also an author, playwright and a human rights activist. He is the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria and the Chairman of Hand-in-Hand, Africa.

Akufo-Addo Urges African Countries To Stop ‘Begging’ Even As Ghana Reaches $3 Billion Deal With IMF

YEN.com.gh carried the story in which Nana Akufo-Addo made the rallying call to African countries to stop begging for aid.

According to him, desisting from that practice will earn Africa global respect and change negative perceptions about the continent.

Speaking at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC, Akufo-Addo made a grand statement when he said it was about time African countries to weaned themselves off begging the West for aid and financial assistance.

He sent his message across as follows:

“If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow."

Akufo-Addo Urges African Leaders To Change “African Narrative” At US-Africa Leaders’ Summit

Also, YEN.com.gh reported previously that at the same event, Nana Akufo-Addo urged his colleague African leaders to deliver sterling leadership that can end the characteristic hunger, poverty and disease on the continent.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the destiny of all black people is bound up with Africa.

He appealed to African leaders to make Africa the place for investment, progress and prosperity.

Source: YEN.com.gh