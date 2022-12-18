A Ghanaian man called Mr Samuel Hodor Mensah built a resort in the Eastern Region of Ghana that is dedicated to producing several products from coconut

In an interview, Mr Mensah talked about how he abandoned his profession as an optometrist to become a full-time coconut farmer

Several netizens were dumbfounded by the man's inspiring story and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Mr Samuel Hodor Mensah abandoned his enviable profession as an optometrist to pursue his life ambition of becoming a coconut farmer. He set up a resort in Asamankese, Eastern Region, called Sahmen Coconut Resort, which is dedicated to producing various products from coconut.

Photo credit: The Ghanaian Farmer

In an interview with The Ghanaian Farmer on YouTube, Mr Mensah revealed that his establishment makes various products from coconuts, such as coconut fruits, biscuits, coconut oil, chips, coco ginger, coconut tom brown and coconut bread, among others. He stressed that all the products produced are organic and very healthy.

Mr Mensah revealed to his interviewer that in 2020, he made about GH₵10 million in profit from the coconut business, much more than he could make from his profession as an optometrist.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the coconut resort

Several netizens were impressed by the initiative and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Augustine Wiafe said:

Those who really want to work will always have something to do. The youth must learn to be creative and to be entrepreneurs.

Yommy Steven commented:

A very impressive and inspiring farmer. I'm happy to hear about the partnership between him and his Nigerian customers. That's the way Africa as a continent should go and make progress.

Patricia Johnson remarked:

Thank you for sharing this story. I look forward to visiting one day. I learned a lot about coconuts from this interview. All the best to the owners of this awesome business.

JC opined:

Wow! Dr Hador is a millionaire. He should scale up and expand his coconut farm to produce more coconut cooking oil. There is a shortage and huge demand for cooking oil

