The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a warning to the country ahead of the festive season

GHS says the country is at risk of experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to changes in weather conditions

Director General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, is, however, optimistic that the Service can contain any upsurge in cases

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, says Ghana is at risk of a surge in COVID-19 infections during Christmas.

Issuing a health alert to the country, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said there’s a high possibility of the country recording a new variant of COVID-19 if the necessary safety protocols are not strictly adhered to.

According to him, just like other countries worldwide have recorded a hike in cases due to weather changes, Ghana can also experience the same.

At a media briefing in Accra, Dr Kuma-Aboagye indicated the readiness of the GHS to contain any upsurge of cases.

“There is also a potential for a new variant just like we had during the last Christmas -the Omicron variant. So, we also have to look at that as a risk factor, so we need to be alert and ensure that we sustain the gains made so far so we don’t go back to where we were many months ago.”

Touching on the re-launch of the mass vaccination campaign, he rallied opinion leaders and other stakeholders to, in turn, advise people to take the jabs.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital had recorded an upsurge in COVID-19 cases among staff and patients.

According to hospital authorities, infection cases at the premier teaching facility have jumped from three to 45 cases within two weeks.

In response to the disturbing trend of new infections, the Director of Medical Affairs at Korle Bu has outlined measures to contain the surge. A memo from the management said a mop-up exercise for COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted in the hospital.

