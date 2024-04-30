The Manhyia Palace Museum will open its doors to visitors tomorrow May 1 as part of Osei Tutu II's 25th anniversary celebration

The newly refubished museum will exhibit artefacts retruned to Asanteman after they were plundered by the British 150 years ago

The items include the Mpomponsuo sword, gold badges worn by the Asantehene's soul washers and a gold lute-harp among others

The Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi is set to open its doors to visitors tomorrow, May 1, 2024, as part of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The newly refurbished museum will be exhibiting never-seen-before historic Ashanti heirlooms to the public in its new homecoming exhibition.

The reopening of the Museum is part of celebrations to mark 25 years of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II 's reign

Source: Getty Images

This follows a landmark agreement between British museums and the Ashanti monarch that resulted in the loaning of 32 royal treasures plundered from the Asante Kingdom 150 years ago to the Manhyia museum for 3 years.

The exhibits feature 15 items from the British Museum and 17 from the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

Also, the Fowler Museum in California repatriated seven artefacts in February 2024.

The exhibition is to celebrate the return of these artefacts and the achievements of Osei Tutu II.

The exhibits include the Mpomponsuo sword and the gold badges worn by officials sanctioned to purify the Asantehene’s soul.

It also includes a gold lute-harp that was presented to British Diplomat Thomas Bowdich by Asantehene Osei Bonsu during an 1817 trade treaty.

Some of these artefacts were looted by British forces from the Asantehene’s palace during the 19th century Anglo-Ashanti wars.

The Director of the Manhyia Palace Museum and the chief negotiator for the Asantehene, Ivor Agyeman-Duah, said the return of these artefacts is part of a global demand for repatriation efforts from former empires.

He noted that the relationship fostered between the museums should lead to more collaborations and the return of more artefacts in the future.

“We now look forward to more dialogues and stronger relationships with all custodians of Ashanti treasures,” he said.

The museum was originally built as a palace for Nana Prempeh I who had just retruned from exile from the Seychelles.

it after paying its total cost.

Meanwhile, guests would be treated to enthralling stories about Ashanti’s exploits and some of its key figures.

Otumfuo unveils 2000-seat conference centre

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has unveiled a newly-built 2000-seat conference centre at Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene built the facility, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall, as part of his 25th anniversary as king.

A video and photo from the commissioning of the conference centre have popped up, eliciting praise from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh