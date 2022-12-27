The Police have reminded the public and religious groups to be measured in their prophetic utterances ahead of December 31 watchnight services

In a statement, the Service urged religious groups to ensure their prophecies do not cause unnecessary anxiety and fear

It further reiterated that the right to exercise freedom of worship and speech must not be in violation of the rights of others

The Ghana Police Service has urged compliance with the law relating to the communication of prophecies as the year draws to a close on Saturday, December 31.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 27, the Service commended the general public, especially members of the religious community, for cooperating with the 2021 directive to adhere to the law.

''This has contributed greatly in creating an environment where people are able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear impending harm or death,'' portions of the statement read.

Police urge compliance with the law on December 31, 2022

''... as the year draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance to the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies,'' the statement added.

Read the full statement below:

Ghana Police Caution Against New Year Doom Prophecies Ahead of 2021 31st Night

In a similar report, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service cautioned against doom prophecies on December 31, 2021, that could cause fear and panic in the country as the turbulent year ends.

On December 31st night services, preachers who regard themselves as being in contact with a divine being or claim to hear from God predict events, deaths, and disasters likely to happen in the New Year.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 27, 2021, the Service warned against doom declarations that could erupt tensions, cause fear and alarm to the public or disturb public peace.

