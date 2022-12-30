Kwadwo Sheldon has reached 100 million views on the YouTube channel he started in 2019

The famous Ghanaian icon revealed this on his Twitter handle where he posted a view that was made in celebration of the feat

Sheldon is estimated to have made $200,000 to $300,000 so far for the number of views he's got on the channel

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has announced a huge success he has chalked on the video-making platform.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Sheldon revealed that he had reached 100 million views on YouTube, sharing a video that captured a brief summary of the journey so far.

This is a huge milestone for the Ghanaian icon who started the channel just three years ago in 2019.

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon and his new achievement Photo credit: @kwadwosheldon

Source: Twitter

How much has Kwadwo Sheldon made on YouTube

Below was an estimate by one of Sheldon's fans after his milestone was posted.

@menngyimi said:

If 1,000,000 views =$5,000

100,000,000 = x

Find x

If more less divide

100,000,000

——————— x 5000 = X 1,000,000

Therefore, X = $500,000

I sincerely think with $500,000 income you should rather be doing give away rather than saying thank you.

@ANuerllah, simply congratulated Sheldon saying:

This is what happens when you’re good at what you do and God just adds up his final touch✨. Congrats. @kwadwosheldon

See

According to Intuit.com, YouTube pays 2,000 - 3,000 USD for every one million views. If this is true for Sheldon, then it means he has made 200,000 to 300,000 USD so far on the platform.

