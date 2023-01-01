Outspoken preacher Nigel Gaisie disclosed that there will be a new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in the ''Republic of Yempɛ Nokware'' in 2023

The cleric declared the prophecy at his 2022 watchnight service despite the order not to make predictions that will cause anxiety in the country

The Ghana Police Service had cautioned against illegal communication relating to prophecies ahead of watchnight services on December 31

Ghanaian preacher Nigel Gaisie has disclosed that there will be a new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in 2023 in his declaration of prophecies at his 2022 watchnight service.

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel shared the prophecy despite an earlier directive by the Ghana Police Service cautioning against doom predictions that will cause anxiety ahead of December 31.

Nigel Gaisie fails to be specific in his prophecy about the IGP

The clergyman, however, did not specifically mention IGP George Akuffo Dampare in a report by Ghanaweb.

Nigel Gaisie reveals 2023 doom prophecy about IGP. Credit: Ghanaweb/prophet_nigel_gaisie.

Source: UGC

“The Lord took my spirit to the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware, and I saw that there was a change of an IGP. I saw it in the realm of the spirit. I saw that the IGP, his boot was taken off, I saw it …

“I dreamt, I saw it and it will come to pass if they don’t pray about it. It will come to pass…,” he said, according to Ghanaweb.

Daring Nigel Gaisie Directs Police to Go After Criminals Not Preachers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the daring preacher had earlier challenged the directive by the Ghana Police Service relating to illegal prophecies.

Prophet Gaisie reacted to a statement by the Service reminding the public and faith-based groups about doom prophecies ahead of the 31st night.

The church leader directed the Service to focus its time and resources on addressing major crimes bedeviling the country.

"The Ghana Police Service should be busy arresting all the criminals in government who are making life so hard for the common man.''

Source: YEN.com.gh