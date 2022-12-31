The Chief of Staff of the Akufo-Addo government has assured Ghanaians that 2023 will be a better year

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare wants Ghanaians to maintain their composure since there are better times ahead

This comes as the country faces a major economic crisis culminating in its return to the IMF for an economic bailout package

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff of the Akufo-Addo-led government has assured Ghanaians of better times ahead.

According to her, Ghanaians should maintain their composure and be optimistic since 2023 will be a better time for the country.

She said the coming year [2023] will see an improvement in the country’s economic situation despite the gloomy outlook.

In a Christmas video message posted on social media, the Chief of Staff outlined how some of the measures being put in place by President Nana Akufo- Addo had already begun to yield some results.

Continue To Support Akufo-Addo-Led Government - Frema Osei-Opare

She, therefore, rallied the citizenry to continue to lend their maximum support to the president and government to address the current challenges.

“A year by this time all things will go well for Ghanaians… the country is already moving in the right direction, thanks to God's Grace and measures of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians should unite as one people and support the president,” she said.

Ghana is currently facing an economic crisis culminating in the country’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion economic bailout package.

In recent times, the country has defaulted on its debt payments heightening the level of uncertainty among the general populace.

Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister Hopeful 2023 Will Be Ghana’s Turnaround Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta had revealed that he is hopeful about the prospects of the Ghanaian economy next year.

He said he is confident that 2023 will be the comeback year for Ghana's troubled economy and urged Parliament to play its part to make that happen.

He promised that 2023 will be a year in which Ghana builds stronger foundations that would allow the country to change for the better.

