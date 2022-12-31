Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians not to give up hope on the country

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC in his New Year message wished Ghanaians the best of luck

He also rallied the populace to work harder towards dealing with the current economic crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana has called on Ghanaians not to give up hope in 2023.

According to him, despite the current economic crisis, Ghanaians should remain resolute and keep hope alive in the coming year.

Former President John Dramani Mahama Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In his New Year address, the 2020 flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wished the country the best of luck as it faces an unprecedented hardship.

“We welcome the new year, 2023, knowing that a journey of austerity and sacrifice is just beginning. But we cannot give up HOPE! We cannot give up on our dear motherland Ghana.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Taking to his Facebook page, Mahama rallied the populace to work harder towards dealing with the current economic crisis.

The post has garnered over 4.2 likes so far with 530 comments, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

Owusu Banahene

There’s hope at the end of the tunnel. Hapi new year Mr President

Tanko Mohammed

Sir JDM, Insha Allah, u are coming back to continue the good work for mother Ghana together with your team of competentent men and women, solid executives behind u together with ndc members and the good people of Ghana as well, God bless u

Tanimu Issah

Inshaa Allah when you come on 7th January, 2025 all this Akufo Addo/Dr Browumia wahala shall come to pass.

Seth Amaadi-Asamoah

My dear Fmr.President this is an excellent message and wish you well in the coming years and take care Sir.

Kweku Appeagyei Sakyi

Having you as father of the Nation has in deed been one of the good things we are lucky to have ❤️. I wish you many Happy returns and a prosperous New Year Papa John Mahama!

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare: Chief Of Staff Assures Ghanaians 2023 Will Be Better

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff of the Akufo-Addo-led government had assured Ghanaians of better times ahead.

According to her, Ghanaians should maintain their composure and be optimistic since 2023 will be a better time for the country.

She said the coming year [2023] will see an improvement in the country’s economic situation despite the gloomy outlook.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh