Dr Lawrence Tetteh wants police to rescind a ban on prophetic messages on 31st December nights

He said while it is true that some charlatans dabble in doom prophecies to get popular or swindle some members of the public a ban is extreme

The leader of the World Miracle Outreach Ministries says prophetic messages are important because a nation without prophecies is lost

Renowned evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh has joined church leaders who are fighting against a ban by police on doom prophecies on 31st December nights.

The leader of the World Miracle Outreach Ministries said the law enforcement agency cannot ban prophecies.

“A nation without a prophetic word is lost,” the respected evangelist is quoted in a story by Joy News.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (L), a woman praying in church and Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

Source: Facebook

Police recently urged the religious community, especially Christians, to comply with the law relating to the communication of prophecies on Saturday, December 31.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 27, the Service commended the general public, especially members of the religious community, for cooperating with the 2021 directive to adhere to the law.

The directive banning prophecies has not gone down well mostly for charismatic churches who are wont to prophesy the deaths of influential personalities, especially politicians.

Although some pastors don’t sometimes mention the names of celebrities or influential people they say God revealed to them will die or face a difficult challenge, they usually give hints.

Adding his voice to the debate about the appropriateness of the ban on the prophecies, Dr Tetteh said police must be very careful not to “throw the baby with the bath water away”.

“I am the first to agree that some of my colleagues have been irresponsible with their statements during December 31, by pronouncing death and horrifying things, but that should not undermine the fact that prophecies are real, and it is not in the place of the police to determine what prophecy should be given at the end of the year.

“I believe that should be considered an insult to the Church, and I personally take a strong objection to the police assuming that authority,” the Joy News report further quoted Lawrence Tetteh.

Nigel Gaisie Promises Dampare A Prophecy, Says “I’ve Seen Something About Him”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that popular preacher Nigel Gaisie has said he's not perturbed by a warning by IGP George Akuffo Dampare against doom prophecies on 31st December night.

The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel said he will deliver God's message to Ghanaians no matter the cost to his person.

The self-proclaimed prophet has even promised to disclose God's message to the IGP on the day stating, "I've seen something about him".

