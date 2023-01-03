Ghana has tightened Covid-19 protocol for passengers arriving into the country from China

The move by the Ghana Airports Company follows reports recently that there has been an upsurge in coronavirus cases in that country

Meanwhile, the company has also said passengers may be randomly selected and offered test on arrival

A tight Covid-19 guideline for travellers entering the Kotoka International Airport from China features prominently in Ghana’s updated pre-arrival and arrival process.

Recent reports suggest that China is recording an upsurge in coronavirus cases although Chinese state media have been accused of downplaying the situation.

But in Ghana, the government remains alert and has taken stringent precaution against passengers arriving from the Asian country.

“Passengers originating their journey from China will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result 48 hours prior to departure from originating country.

That is not all, these passengers from China will also be required to do a mandatory Covid-19 testing on arrival at the international airport at no cost to them.

According to a statement published by the Ghana Airports Company, the new guidelines start on January 6, 2023.

However, all other passengers from any other country arriving in Ghana who received their vaccinations in fully will be exempt from any form of testing done either prior to boarding from originating country or on arrival in Ghana.

Furthermore, all other passengers, who started their journey from any other country than China who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result 48 hours prior to departure from originating country.

“In addition, such passengers will be required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport at no cost,” the statement said.

The managers of Ghana’s airports say they may randomly select a passenger and offer test on arrival.

