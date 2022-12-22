In a bid to attract a lot more people to Ghana during the Christmas, government has rolled out a visa on arrival programme

The programme is part of the "December in Ghana" initiative led by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism

The two Ghana government agencies will issue visas on arrival to all foreign visitors during the Yuletide

Ghana is opening up to the world this Yuletide as it rolls out a visa on arrival policy to attract more visitors into the country.

The initiative, part of the "December in Ghana" programme, is led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The two Ghana government agencies will issue visas on arrival to all foreign visitors and pleasure seekers arriving in Ghana for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, the move is expected to ease the burden new arrivals go through in securing visa to Ghana.

Tourism Authority boss, Akwasi Agyeman told Asaase Radio on Thursday December 22, 2022 that the visa on arrival arrangement is only for the festive season and starts this week.

“People can pick up their passports, buy their tickets and come enjoy Christmas in Ghana,” he said.

To make the stay of new arrivals enjoyable the tourism authority has also engaged hotels in Ghana to subsidise their rates.

“‘December in Ghana’ is here to stay so they shouldn’t keep their prices at a higher level,” he justified why hotels must slash their prices.

