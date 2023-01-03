The University of Ghana has justified its decision to increase its academic user fees for the 2022/2023 academic year

The management of the University of Ghana says it took the decision based on approved rates authorised by Parliament

This justification follows a huge public uproar over the increments amid fears it will lead to a huge school dropout

The management of the University of Ghana has justified its decision to increase the academic user fees for students effective January 2023.

According to Ghana’s premier university, the upward adjustment of fees charged for the 2022/2023 academic year was done based on the approved rates granted by Parliament.

Huge Public Uproar Over Increment In Academic User Fees

The new fees to be charged students have been met with stiff reaction from a section of the populace, including the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), which has rejected the 15% increment in fees in all public universities.

GRASAG says such an increment will not be in the best interest of students adding that it will lead to a huge dropout of students.

YEN.com.gh understands that some graduate students of the university intend to petition the authorities to reconsider the increments, which they consider to be excessive and insensitive in the current economic climate. Some have even mooted the possibility of going to court to compel the university to back down.

University Of Ghana Insists New Fees Were Based On Approvals By Parliament

But the university authorities in a lengthy statement said the adjusted fees by 15% were based on the gazetted approved fees.

“Management, therefore, assures students, parents, and all stakeholders that fees charged for the 2022/2023 academic year are legal and duly based on approved fee levels as authorized by Parliament.”

Due to the challenging economic climate in the nation right now, the management of the tertiary institution also provided what it termed as flexible fee payment conditions for its students.

Additionally, students who are truly struggling financially are encouraged to apply for assistance through the university's Office of Student Financial Aid.

