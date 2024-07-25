KA technologies has announced a mop-up exercise for teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) who have yet to receive their laptops

KA Technologies, the firm responsible for manufacturing the laptops under the government’s ‘One Teacher, One Laptop’ policy, has announced a mop-up exercise for teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) who have yet to receive their laptops.

In a press statement, KA Technologies noted that even though almost 96 per cent of GES's teaching and non-teaching staff have received their laptops, it has had to ramp up efforts to ensure that staff yet to benefit from the initiative do so in record time.

To ensure easy distribution, KA Technologies stated that teaching and non-teaching staff who have not received their laptops must generate a collection code by dialling *790*555#.

It said when they receive their collection code, the staff should then proceed to the ICT Coordinating centres or contact the ICT Coordinators in their respective regions or districts for assistance.

The ICT Coordinators would then ensure that they receive their laptops as promised.

A member of the KA Technologies Public Relations team told YEN.com.gh that “the laptops are already available at the regional levels, so they will receive them as soon as they complete the short code procedure.”

He noted that while this procedure was not used during the first batch of distribution, changing the distribution model has become necessary due to audit purposes.

He said it was to also ensure that only eligible teaching and non-teaching staff are beneficiaries of the programme.

Initiative coming to an end

Meanwhile, the initiative is coming to an end, which has led the company to take extra measures to ensure that the staff receive the laptops before the deadline.

Teaching and qualified non-teaching staff of the GES in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions are to generate their collection code using the *790*555# shortcode and contact their ICT Coordinators from Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Those in the remaining 10 regions are also expected to dial the short code and follow the same instructions from Wednesday, July 30, 2024.

The One Teacher, One Laptop policy was launched by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in September 2021 as a strategic way to influence teaching and learning outcomes in basic and secondary schools nationwide.

The beneficiaries of the programme are teachers in public schools from kindergarten to the senior high level.

Beneficiaries are expected to use the laptops to prepare teaching lessons, research, and learning.

