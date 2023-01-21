A former staff of the once-famous GN Bank has staged a one-man demonstration to demand that the bank be revived to its glory days

Philip Sarpiah also wants the state to settle the Provident Fund of over 6,000 former staff of the bank

He marched for over 30 kilometres on the scorching Friday January 20, 2023 sun to present a petition to the president that was received by a presidential staffer at the Black Star Square

A former employee of the now-defunct GN Bank has staged a one-man demonstration, marching for over 30 kilometres to present a petition to president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Philip Sarpiah, 45, was charged with emotion as he marched from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to the Black Star Square, with placards and a megaphone, demanding the payment of the Provident Fund (PF) of over 6,000 ex-staff of bank.

The inscription on some of the placards read, "Nana we are suffering, our PF is still not paid since 2019", another read, "6,000 ex-staff of GN Bank are crying for jobs".

A video of the march on Friday, January 20, 2023, published by Daily Graphic captures Sarpiah, who was clad in the defunct bank's branded textile print, shedding tears as he prayed to God to intervene in the affairs of the struggling former staff of the bank.

"The Bible says the heart of a king is [God's] hands, You [God] can control it at any time. You brought Nana Addo to power. He is your man...we respect him. But Father I am calling you to touch the heart of Nana Addo to bring back GN Bank. We need GN Bank to work. 6,000 workers are home, they are jobless, some of them are dead and gone," he prayed through the megaphone.

He was accompanied by at least 10 police officers some of them in riot gears, while others followed him in a police vehicle.

Sarpiah coordinated micro enterprise business at GN Bank before the bank's operating licence was revoked as part of the banking sector clean up.

He marched under the scorching sun from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, the Farisco Traffic Light at the Graphic Road intersection, the Kojo Thompson Avenue then to the Liberia Road.

He then continued his lone-march from the Cedi House, the National Theatre, the Head Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority before arriving at the the Black Star Square with his petition.

The petition was received by a presidential staffer identified as Adu Asabere on behalf of the president.

Why GN Bank's licence to operate was revoked by the BoG

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in an previous story that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) proceeded to revoke GN Bank's operating licence after reducing its status to a saving and loans firm.

According to the BoG, it was compelled to revoke the licence of the bank founded by business mogul and politician Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom mainly due to mismanagement of customers' funds.

Dr Ndoum allegedly used the funds to finance his other companies, while some of the funds were also lost to loan defaulters.

