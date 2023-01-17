Public knowledge about Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' resignation from the Cathedral Secretariat board in August 2022 has been predicted to trigger other resignations by respected members of the Christian community

Before he stepped down, Captain Smart had predicted that he will do so along with two other evangelists who are currently on the board

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba have also been rumoured to leave the board of the secretariat soon over mounting controversies

It has been confirmed that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of the mega United Denominations church (formerly Lighthouse Chapel International) has resigned from the board of the National Cathedral.

A letter detailing the reasons behind his resignation emerged on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and comes amid yet another controversy that has engulfed the project.

A Citi News report suggests Bishop Heward-Mills "resigned from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project in August 2022."

Mounting Controversy Against National Cathedral project

The National Cathedral Secretariat is currently fighting off an allegation by legislator Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that it paid GH¢2.6 million to a small, little-known firm, JNS Talent Centre, under questionable circumstances.

The secretariat has said the money paid to JNS was to offset a short-term, interest-free loan the company advanced last year.

But the bigger bombshell concerns findings that the secretary to the board of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, is the same person as "Kwabena Adu Gyamfi" who is a board member of JNS.

Both "Victor Kusi-Boateng" and "Kwabena Adu Gyamfi" have different national IDs and different dates of birth. Only the photo is the same.

Bishop Heward-Mills concerned cathedral project is bleeding too much money

In the letter Citi News says it has obtained exclusively from the Bishop, he criticised what he said was a problematic $40,000 monthly payment to the contractors of the project.

According to him, the huge monthly payment is a drain on the country's coffers especially at time the country was in an economic crisis.

“Continuing to pay contractors $40,000 (forty thousand dollars) a month as we wait to procure a huge loan in this hostile atmosphere sounds dicey to me.

"I do believe that almost six years down the line, we need to look at a different approach to achieve our goal of building God’s house in Ghana,” the Accra-based news outlet quoted sections of the letter in a report.

Duncan-Williams And Eastwood Anaba To Resign From National Cathedral Board

In June 2022, two months before Bishop Heward-Mills would resign, popular journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, disclosed that three respected members of the religious community would leave the board of the National Cathedral.

He tweeted that the Bishop Heward-Mills, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), Joseph Eastwood Anaba would soon leave their board of the cathedral secretariat.

While it has not been confirmed that Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba have also resigned, the mounting scandals have many believing they may also go public with their resignations soon.

Dag Heward-Mills Says He Was Sidelined In Financial Decisions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches has revealed why he resigned from the National Cathedral board.

He said despite being a trustee, he was sidelined in decision-making on the finances.

The disclosure comes amid the unending controversies over the construction of the project that government says has economic and spiritual benefits for Ghana.

