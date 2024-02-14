Global site navigation

Akufo-Addo Ministerial Reshuffle: See Full List Of Sacked And Promoted Ministers After Shake-up
Ghana

Akufo-Addo Ministerial Reshuffle: See Full List Of Sacked And Promoted Ministers After Shake-up

by  Cornerlis Affre
  • President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo directed his first major ministerial reshuffle
  • Notable Ministers who have been axed from the government include Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu.
  • Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is now the Minister of Works and Housing amid other reassignments

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has finally released his list of reshuffled ministers.

Notable ministers axed from their positions include his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, and the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

Ministerial reshuffle Ghana
Fatima Abuakar (L), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye (C)/Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (R).
Source: Facebook

Others have changed ministries, like Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, now the Minister for Works and Housing, and Henry Quartey, whose position has been changed from Greater Accra Regional Minister to Interior Minister.

Meanwhile, Fatima Abubakar and Dr Bernard Okoe Boye have been elevated from Deputy Information Minister to Information Minister and from National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health, respectively.

Read also

Akufo-Addo minister reshuffle: Ofori-Atta leads ministers set to be axed in massive government shake up

List of reshuffled ministers
List of reshuffled ministers
List of reshuffled ministers
List of reshuffled ministers
List of reshuffled ministers
