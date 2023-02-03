President Nana Akufo-Addo danced heartily last Wednesday, February 1, 2023, when he attended the 2022 WASSA event as the special guest of honour

The president danced with NDC MP Zanetor Rawlings at the plush event held at Burma Camp in Accra

The president moved his body skilfully to high-life tunes from the military band to the admiration of other guests at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo showed for the umpteenth time that he is a good dancer when he took the dance floor with Zanetor Rawlings at a plush event organised by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) held earlier this week.

The exciting 2022 End of Year West African Soldier Social Activities (WASSA) saw entertaining performances by top Ghanaian star Black Sherif and the Ghana Armed Forces band.

The great tunes from the event awoken the dancing skills of Ghana's 78-year-old and so he took the floor with Zanetor, opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator for Korle Klottey.

A screen grab from the video of the president dancing (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo giving a double thumbs up in an old photo. Source: UGC, Twitter/@ghananewsagency.

Source: UGC

The Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and the guest of honour at the event moved his body smoothly and swiftly like an energetic 25-year-old, demonstrating once again that he deserves the nickname, 'Addo Show Boy'.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Zanetor Rawlings, the first daughter of Ghana's former president Jerry John Rawlings, did well to match up to Akufo-Addo's energy on the dance floor but the president was simply unstoppable.

In a video shared by the state-owned wire service, Ghana News Agency, the president can be seen moving his body effortlessly to the left and to the right to a great tune from the military band.

Although other state officials at the event, like defence minister Dominic Nitiwul and interior minister Ambrose Dery, joined the dance floor, the president won the admiration of many people at the event.

The Ghana Armed Forces organises the WASSA event every year to deepen comradeship among its personnel.

Akufo-Addo announces plans to establish War College

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that at the same event, the president announced plans to establish a War College for the Ghana Armed Forces.

The college is expected to improve the professional education of military high command.

The president made this known at the 2022 WASSA celebrations held at Burma camp in Accra on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh