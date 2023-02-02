A video of Black Sherif performing to the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) during their yearly event, WASSA has surfaced online

He performed some of his greatest hits such as Soja, Kwaku The Traveller, among other top charting songs of his

The annual event was held at the headquarters of the GAF on February 1, 2023, where personnel made merry and bonded as they spent time away from their normal duties

Talented drill rapper Black Sherif thrilled some Ghanaian military men with a stellar performance on February 1, 2023, during their annual WASSA celebrations.

Black Sherif performs for GAF. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @GhanaPresidency

Source: Twitter

This year's event was held at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in Accra, Ghana.

In the video that has surfaced online, the 'Sad Boys Don't Fold' hitmaker performed during the afternoon session of the event where he entertained the military men to some of his banging hit songs such Soja, Kwaku The Traveller, among others.

The personnel were overly excited once Blacko hit the stage as they took out their smartphones to capture the budding artiste.

They sang along on the top of their voices as they danced and raised their hand and waved it in the air.

WASSA is a noteworthy event on the calendar of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF). The memorable day serves as a unifying moment for personnel in the unit to meet and make merry.

Having a good time together away from usual duties also helps boost the spirit of the corps. According to the official website of the unit, the special day also helps them to reflect on past activities, therefore creating a space for exploration for the new year.

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as other representatives in the Ministry of Defense, were also present at the occasion.

