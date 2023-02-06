A short clip captures the chaos caused by the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey, killing thousands and trapping Ghana Black Stars player Christian Atsu under a rubble

The video posted on Twitter shows huge piles of collapsed buildings stretching many miles

The earthquake also hit Syria where it killed 783 people and 1,121 people in Turkey, putting that toll at 1,904

A video showing the aftermath of the massive earthquake that has trapped Ghana Black Stars player Christian Atsu has emerged online.

The video was posted by @1realkayyy___ and it shows devastation and chaos in the Turkish city of Hatay.

L-R: Some of the collapsed buildings after the earthquake and Christian Atsu. Source: Twitter/@africanewz360, @GuyTakoradi

Source: Twitter

"The thing is serious ohh. Continue to add our very own Christian Atsu in your prayers,"the tweet said.

The short clip shows huge piles of rubble after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit on the dawn of Monday, February 6, 2023.

According to Aljazeera, the quake hit heavily in Syria. So far the earthquakes in the two countries have killed at least 1,121 people in Turkey, with another 783 confirmed fatalities in Syria, putting that toll at 1,904.

Christian Atsu trapped under rubble

Atsu is trapped under the pile of rubble created by a massive earthquake in Turkey where he currently plays.

Team director of Hatayspor Sporting Taner Savut is also missing under the pile of collapsed buildings on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Rescue efforts have been able to free some team members of Hataysport Sporting and other people after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that hit on Sunday evening.

Christian Atsu's last tweet before the earthquake in Turkey surfaces

Also, the last post by the Ghanaian footballer before the unfortunate earthquake that hit Turkey and made him a victim is beginning to get massive reactions online.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United star is among the many victims trapped under the rubble.

Hours before the 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit, Atsu scored the winning goal for his Turkish team against opponents, Kasimpasa.

In his final post before the unfortunate incident, the Ghanaian player's words were:

"Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet @hatayspor."

