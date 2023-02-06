PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The last post Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu made before the unfortunate earthquake that hit Turkey and made him a victim is beginning to get massive reactions.

As YEN.com.gh reported, trickling in say Ghana Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has been trapped under huge rubble after a massive earthquake hit Turkey on the night of Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United star is said to be among the many victims trapped under the rubble.

Christian Atsu before the earthquake Photo credit: @christianatsu20

Source: Twitter

Hours before the 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit, Atsu scored the winning goal for his Turkish team against opponents, Kasimpasa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his final post before the unfortunate incident, the Ghanaian player's words were:

Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet @hatayspor

Ghanaians wish Christian Atsu well

The news has generated massive reactions on social media with many Ghanaians in particular sharing kind words and prayers with the superstar.

Below were some of the thoughts YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of Atsu's last post.

@chelsea_bwoy replied to @ChristianAtsu20 said:

Prayers are going on for you Christian. I believe you will come back to reply this message. The angels are with you and anyone affected.

@modap_ told @ChristianAtsu20 mentioned:

Christian I’m praying for you atm. Ghana is praying for you. You shall be found healthy and strong in Jesus Name, Amen .

See the post below:

Ghanaian workers move to open space after earth tremor hits

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh claimed that some Ghanaians responded quickly to an earth tremor in December 2022 by following the safety precautions that are typically advocated in such circumstances.

After the earth tremor, employees of an undisclosed organization could be seen standing outside, according to a photo that has now gone viral.

Internet users who responded to the image praised the subject for putting their safety first.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh