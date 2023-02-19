Mubarak Wakaso, one of Christian Atsu's very good friends, is now taking the flak for making a post in which he called Atsu a "New year ghost"

Wakaso made the post on Twitter on January 1, 2023, when he captioned a picture of Atsu covered in while detox clay

To some people, Wakaso's Twitter post demonstrates how a harmless and funny joke shared just on the first day of 2023 is now anything but funny

Amid the sadness that has gripped Ghanaians and the football community over Christian Atsu's passing, some people are blaming Mubarak Wakaso, his friend, for a harmless post in which he called Atsu a ghost.

Emotions have been running high in Ghana since the unfortunate news on Saturday, February 19, 2023, that one of Ghana's favourite footballers, Christian Atsu, was not pulled from the rubble alive.

Social media has been flooded with sentimental tributes to the former Chelsea and Newcastle United player, but so has the blame game.

L-R: Mubarak Wakaso chests a ball during a training session in the Black Stars camp and Wakaso and Atsu pose for a shot. Source: Twitter/@3SportsGh. @kofi_ACE69

Some people feel both the Turkish government and Hatayspor, the Turkish team Atsu was playing for after he left Newcastle, did not do much to rescue the player on time from the massive wreckage caused by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Some people have even blamed the Nana for not sending a special rescue team to rescue the 31-year-old Ghana Black Stars winger under the rubble for 12 days after the magnitude 7.8 devastating earthquake.

In the latest twist to the blame game, some grieving Ghanaians have pulled out an old Twitter post by one of Atsu's best pals, Mubarak Wakaso, in which he called jokingly called Atsu a ghost.

Wakaso posted a photo of Atsu at a spa, with his body covered entirely with white detox clay or bentonite clay.

The cation of the post on January 1, 2023, was "New year ghost [ghost emoji] and [three laughing hard emojis]."

A screen grab of Mubarak Wakaso's harmless joke about Atsu being a ghost posted on January 1, 2023. Source: Twitter/@WakasoBobby

One Facebooker, @owusuaa.ophelia has criticised people pointing accusing fingers at Wakaso over Atsu's unfortunate demise.

"We all know that Wakaso will never wish bad for His buddy. Astu always troll Wakaso, even more than this. Yes…some jokes are expensive and It was just unfortunate, he didn’t see it coming...Sorry buddies ... she posted on Saturday, February 18.

For many others too, Wakaso's Twitter post demonstrates how a harmless and funny joke shared just on the first day of 2023 is now anything but funny, because in hindsight, it seems prophetic.

John Mahama gets emotional over Atsu's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former president John Mahama penned a touching tribute to Christian Atsu following news that his body has been pulled from the rubble on Saturday.

He said in a Facebook post on Saturday, February 18 that Ghanaians prayed earnestly that he would be found alive after he went missing for over 10 days but that has not happened.

Mahama prayed for strength for Atsu's family and peaceful rest for the soul of the former Chelsea player.

