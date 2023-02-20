An old video of Christian Atsu and Wakaso discussing their funny experiences after Black Stars matches has popped up on social media

In the video, the two Ghanaian footballers recalled how they used to dread coming back to Ghana after they lost a match

The video was met with mixed reactions by Ghanaians as it made them smile and cry at the same time

A hilarious yet sad and emotional video of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has recently surfaced on social media. In the video, Atsu is seen reminiscing with his close friend and Black Stars teammate, Mubarak Wakaso, about their hilarious experiences during their time with the Ghanaian national team.

Atsu and Wakaso recalled how they used to dread coming back to Ghana after losing a match in national team colours. The fear of facing the reactions of passionate Ghanaian fans was too much for them to bear.

In the video, Atsu and Wakaso burst into laughter as they recalled how they used to try and sneak out of the airport to avoid the angry mob of supporters waiting to criticize them.

However, the mood turned sombre for folks who watched the footage, given the circumstances. Atsu's untimely death in the earthquake in Turkey made the video more sad than funny. Netizens who came across the footage said they shed a tear after watching it.

Atsu was a hugely popular figure in Ghanaian football, and his passing was a massive blow to the entire football community. For many, the video of Atsu and Wakaso was a reminder of the fun-loving and humorous nature of the late footballer and how he was loved by all who knew him.

The clip sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media, with fans of Atsu sharing their own memories of the late footballer. Many have described him as a true legend of Ghanaian football, with a larger-than-life personality that will be missed by all who knew him.

Ghanaians Mourn Atsu

Sista Akua reacted to the video:

sad but funny oo when they loss game they discuss on how Ghanaians will attack them

amaserwaafrimpong said:

Best friends ever.my sympathy Wakaso

Kankam Alicia Rita wrote:

So they know what they makes us feel after every match funny but sad rest on soldier

Christian Atsu's Personal Stylist Abiba Locks Sheds Tears

In another story, Christian Atsu's personal stylist, Abiba Locks, in a video, spoke about the late Ghanaian footballer and the impact he had on the Ghanaian society.

The teary-eyed lady opened up about how she found out about his death and how grief she has been since the unfortunate incident happened.

She was at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, 19th February 2023, when the mortal remains of Atsu arrived in Ghana.

