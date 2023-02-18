Former president John Mahama has sent a touching tribute to late Black Stars player Christian Atsu following news that he was pulled from the rubble on Saturday

He said in a Facebook post on Saturday, February 18 that Ghanaians prayed earnestly that he would be found alive after he went missing for over 10 days but that has not happened

Mahama prayed for strength for Atsu's family and peaceful rest for the soul of the former Chelsea player

Former president John Dramani Mahama has penned an emotional message to console the family of Christian Atsu, whose body was pulled from Turkey's earthquake rubble on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The former president echoed the sentiments of many Ghanaians who prayed fervently for the player to be found alive after he was reported missing for over 10 days following the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

"We all held our breaths, and we prayed as we heard the miracles of people pulled out of the rubble. We prayed that ours would be one of those miracles, too. Alas, it was not to be," the president expressed deep emotion.

In the post on Facebook on February 18, the former president said while it was a painful exit, at 31 years, Atsu had impacted many with his sterling achievements.

Former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah, also said news of Atsu's death was not what the football community had been expecting.

"This was not the news we were expecting bro but God knows best. My condolences to the widow and family of our brother Christian Atsu. May he find rest. We will miss you," he also posted on social media.

Akufo-Addo sends heartfelt condolences to Atsu's family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in an earlier story that president Akufo-Addo joined thousands across the world to send his condolences to the family of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu.

The president started his heartfelt message on February 18, 2023, with a passage from Job in the Holy scripture: "The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away…"

President Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana has lost a great football player who would be difficult to replace.

