An old video of Christian Atsu and Mubarak Junior Wakaso catching uo with each other on a live video call has surfaced on the internet

The trending video comes at a time when Atsu was reported dead after he was found in a rubble after an unfortunate earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023

The video has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians and football fans around the world as they admire the chemistry the two share

An old video of Black Stars players Christian Atsu and Mubarak Junior Wakaso trading insults in a video has gone viral.

This comes at a time when the former and late Newcastle and Chelsea winger was reported dead after he got involved in a tragic earthquake in Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu and Mubarak Junior Wakaso in photos. Photo Source: @mmjuniorwakaso @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

In the old video, Wakaso was live on Instagram, and invited Atsu to join him. They spoke about several things as they caught up with each other.

However, Atsu made a mistake when sharing his views on a topic and this got Wakaso bursting out with laughter as he teased him for saying express instead of spread.

Atsu then noted that English was not his first language so Wakaso should make that known to his followers.

Atsu then cautioned Wakaso to stop the foolery because he likes to play around a lot.

Watch the video of Christian Atsu and Wakaso catching up with each other in an Instagram Live video.

Some reactions from Ghanaians after watching the heartwarming video

Fred Brain said:

Since the news hit online, I have been thinking about Wakasu,how he will feel.

Punisha999 commented:

A man who will live home to feed his home and return in a casket. Herh we live in a crazy world Bro rest well

maameama21 said:

l was crying but when I saw this video, I started laughing

Azupoka stated:

I don’t know what his best friend Wakaso is going through now

@DavidRo57594326 stated:

I always admired their friendship. I remember wheMessisi dribbled Wakaso, Atsu teased him saaaaa awwww

@YaaNhyiraaa commented:

This made me laugh. Hmm

