Former president John Dramani Mahama on March 6, 2023, shared a bold Independence Day message to mark the anniversary of Ghana's 66th-year freedom from British colonial rule.

In the message posted on his Facebook page, he urged Ghanaians to build a better country by ending "greed and divisiveness in all sectors".

"I also know political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again. I, therefore, urge every Ghanaian including members of government to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities in order to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together," his message admonished.

Ghana celebrates Independence Day

President Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other members of his government are in the Volta Region capital, Ho, to mark this year's Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day is always a big day because it evokes the spirit of patriotism that filled thousands of Ghanaians to rise up against their colonial masters for freedom and self-governance.

The theme for the 66th Independence Day anniversary is "Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah led a campaign by a huge number of citizens of the then-Gold Coast, to chase out their colonial masters who had been oppressing them and pillaging their natural resources.

